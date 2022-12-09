ATLANTA — Finals are done, but there’s one final test remaining this week as No. 11-ranked and undefeated Auburn (8-0) tangles with Memphis (7-2) on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Both teams last met in a Holiday Hoopsgiving game in December of 2020.
Earlier this fall, Auburn sold out of its approximate 2,200 ticket block allotment for the Memphis game at State Farm Arena. Home and away, an Auburn men’s basketball ticket is hard to come by. Coach Pearl calls Auburn fans who travel, “Witnesses.”
The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., airing on ESPN2 and the Auburn Sports Radio Network.
Auburn is one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the country next to Houston, Missouri, UConn, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Purdue, UNLV, Virginia and Utah State.
Auburn is No. 19 in the NET rankings released on Dec. 6 – the fourth highest ranked team in the SEC (third toughest league behind the Big 12 and Big Ten).
The Tigers rank among the Top 20 NCAA statistical leaders in six categories including scoring defense (14th, 58.0 ppg), blocks per game (1st, 8.2), field-goal percentage defense (16th, 36.9%), offensive rebounds per game (8th, 42.0), rebounds per game (13th, 58.0) and 3-point percentage defense (11th, 26.1%).
Auburn is off to an 8-0 start for the second time in the Bruce Pearl Era and sixth time in 117 seasons of Auburn Basketball next to 9-0 in 1951-52, 19-0 in 1958-59, 8-0 in 1962-63, 17-0 in 1998-99 and 15-0 in 2019-20).
Memphis was picked to finish second behind Houston receiving one first-place vote in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.
Redshirt senior guard Kendric Davis (17.4 ppg) and redshirt senior forward DeAndre Williams (14.1 ppg and 7.3 rpg) were honored on the preseason All-AAC First Team.
Fifth-year guard Alex Lomax currently ranks third nationally in steals per game (3.2 avg.).
Auburn leads 2-0 in the all-time series with Memphis having last beaten the Tigers in a 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving meeting (W, 74-71) on Dec. 12, 2020.
Both teams’ first and only meeting prior was a 78-64 victory in favor of Auburn on Memphis’ home court on Jan. 2, 1953.
Jaylin Williams, who started all seven of the Tigers’ games of the season, did not suit up for the Colgate game due to illness.
The Tigers drained a season-high 10 3-pointers in the ballgame. It was the most since making 10 3-pointers versus South Carolina on March 5, 2022.
Auburn reset season highs in most points scored (93) and bench points scored (44). The Tigers previously scored a season-high 89 points versus Winthrop on Nov. 15 and a season-high 41 bench points versus Bradley on Nov. 22.
If you build it, they will come … from Atlanta. Since 2019 and Auburn’s Final Four run, Atlanta has been a recruiting hotbed for the Tigers with five being developed into next-level players. It all started with Chuma Okeke, currently a power forward with the Orlando Magic, who was drafted 16th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He signed with Auburn out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. Teammate Jared Harper, whose younger brother Jalen is a walk-on on this year’s roster, was undrafted in 2019, but played with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.