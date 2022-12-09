ATLANTA — Finals are done, but there’s one final test remaining this week as No. 11-ranked and undefeated Auburn (8-0) tangles with Memphis (7-2) on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Both teams last met in a Holiday Hoopsgiving game in December of 2020.

Earlier this fall, Auburn sold out of its approximate 2,200 ticket block allotment for the Memphis game at State Farm Arena. Home and away, an Auburn men’s basketball ticket is hard to come by. Coach Pearl calls Auburn fans who travel, “Witnesses.”

