Officials of the now laughable and powerless NCAA have apparently abandoned its once admirable mission and thought-out priorities.
As most followers of college football know, a seismic wave of conference realignment within the Power Five — including the SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC — is currently sending the world of college athletics into a state of chaos.
As of this writing, the Pac-12 has been ransacked by the Big Ten and Big 12, which could result in the conference’s demise.
On Friday, Aug. 4, conference officials announced Oregon and Washington would leave to join the Big Ten in 2024. And shortly after, it was announced Arizona, Arizona State and Utah would be joining the Big 12.
The news came after Colorado announced one month ago its plan to jump from the Pac-12 to rejoin the Big-12, and roughly one year ago, California powerhouses USC and UCLA would also depart and join the Big Ten.
But, the first domino of the historic conference shuffle fell when the SEC announced the impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12.
For now, only Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Stanford remain in the Pac-12.
As result of the whirlwind of changes, there have been numerous complaints and concerns lodged at officials over the impending realignment, including “the destruction of traditional, age-old rivalries” and the regional aspect of conferences.
However, the biggest concern is over the well-being of student-athletes — you know, the kids who will be impacted the most.
The realignment has been lauded as a game changer for college football, but some student-athletes have suggested that other sports weren’t considered.
While schools on the move are primed to make some serious cash off the TV deals and other shared revenue streams, the student-athletes are the ones who will have to pay the price.
Softball players from Arizona State and Oregon recently ripped the recent Pac-12 schools’ decisions to jump ship.
“I chose to play in the PAC-12 because of the ability to play close to home and in front of family. I chose the PAC so my family didn’t have to worry about far travel or giving up all their vacation time just to come see me. This affects athletes in every sport [plus] academics.” — Shannon Cunningham, ASU
“I picked to play in a high level softball conference where being close to home would allow my parents to come watch my games. It’s unfortunate to hear that my senior year I’ll be playing as far as New Jersey-Rutgers as well as other east coast schools.” — Paige Sinicki, Oregon
“Anyone going to talk about all the other sports that play multiple games in a weekend? What happened to mental health of student athletes being important? The balance of practice, travel, school, and having a social life is already hard enough. Why add even more stress?” — Morgan Scotty, Oregon
A pair of SEC football head coaches shared the players’ thoughts, echoing the kind of toll realignment will have on student-athletes’ ability to balance their duties on the fields and courts of play, as well as their studies and personal life.
“I thought the transfer window—I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that’s just for the student athletes. The adults in the room get to do whatever they want, apparently,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
“My question is did we count the cost? I’m not talking about a financial cost, I’m talking about did we count the cost for the student-athletes involved in this decision. What cost is it to those student-athletes?” he continued.
“We’re talking about a football decision but what about softball and baseball who have to travel cross-country?” Drinkwitz said. “Did we ask about the cost of them? Do we know what the number one cause of mental health is: it’s lack of rest and sleep.
“They travel commercial, they get done playing at four, they gotta go to the airport, they come back, it’s three or four in the morning, they gotta go to class. I mean, did we ask any of them?”
“I don’t worry at all about the game, the game is gonna be strong, football’s gonna be fine, we’ll all figure it out, but did we consider the people we are entrusted with? Did we consider the student-athlete?”
In one of his weekly press conferences, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin conveyed his displeasure with the conference realignment by pointing out how student-athletes, as well as fans would be impacted.
“I think it’s really sad for fans that want to travel to games,” Kiffin said. “We’re just talking about football here, but let’s talk about all of the sports that now have to fly around the country. They play on weekdays. They get back at 4 in the morning. They’ve got to go to school. Parents aren’t going to get to see near as many games.”
Kiffin said the driving factor behind the realignment was about money, TV and streaming contracts, and no regard for the well-being of student-athletes.
“It’s obviously about money, so anybody that says [of] these decisions, ‘Well they weren’t about money,’ or, ‘Money was just a small factor,’ — no. You don’t do that to all of your student-athletes. That’s not for the betterment of student-athletes at all,” Kiffin said.
“I hope nobody gets on to these 17, 18-year-olds who make money or make decisions off of NIL money when all these universities are doing it. You’re talking about 100 years of tradition just washed up for some more money.”
So, where is the NCAA in all of this?
If you visit the NCAA’s website, you can find the organization’s mission and priorities. As of this publication, the NCAA’s mission is to “provide a world-class athletics and academic experience for student-athletes that fosters lifelong well-being.”
And among those priorities? “Provide world-class services to student-athletes and members that leverage the NCAA’s collective scale: 1) Lead research and promote innovation that improves health, safety and performance. 2) Provide capabilities and programming that fill in the gaps for members. 3) Identify, co-create and distribute best practices to student-athletes and members.” Another listed is to, “inspire the next generation of athletes and up-and-coming sports.”
Current decisions being made are not promoting the health and well-being of student-athletes, nor are they “inspiring” to future student-athletes.
The NCAA must step up and enforce regulations on these conferences to ensure all realignments are made with student-athletes in mind — not just the dollar amounts that come with each move.
If not, the NCAA should stop messing around and just abridge their mission and priorities to the infamous quote from Jerry McGuire: “Show me the money!”
