A new era of Jacksonville State football begins today in front of a national TV audience, as the Gamecocks are set to take on Top-10 ranked Stephen F. Austin today at 2:30 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The game marks the JSU debut of new coach Rich Rodriguez, who became the program’s 28th head coach this past November, bringing with him over 160 victories as a head coach, including trips to three BCS Bowl Games and eight conference titles.
“For the first game, I always hope that as a coach, you have butterflies,” Rodriguez said. “The same goes for a player. If you don’t, then maybe you are not as invested as you need to be. There will be some excitement and some nerves. I have probably done this long enough that I don’t have as much anxiety or nervousness as I did when I was maybe 30 years old, but at the same time I am anxious for this program to go out there and perform.”
This marks the second year in a row the Gamecocks and Lumberjacks have met, with JSU taking a 28-24 victory last October, scoring the winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go.
One of the big questions for JSU entering the season has been the quarterback race, with Zion Webb the most experienced of three candidates for the Gamecocks. Webb is listed as the starter on the JSU depth chart, but could share time with transfer Aaron McLaughlin, who joined the Gamecocks from North Carolina State and is a former 4-star prospect.
At running back, Rodriguez has said that as many as six guys were candidates to see time this year, and noted that in today’s contest, up to four will see carries against the Lumberjacks.
The big challenge for the Gamecocks in today’s game will be slowing down the SFA offense like they did last season. The Lumberjacks averaged over 420 yards of offense per game a year ago, posting one of the top passing offenses in FCS at over 290 yards per game.
That’s a tough ask for a JSU defense that yielded nearly 400 yards per game a season ago, and gave up over 28 points per game on the way to a 5-6 mark.
Today’s game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kick and will be carried nationally on ESPN. Stephen F. Austin leads the all-time series by a 6-2 margin. This is the first time the two schools have met on a neutral field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.