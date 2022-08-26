Gamecocks start Rodriguez era

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez has 163 wins, currently the eighth-most among all active FCS coaches. There are only six active FBS coaches with more career wins than Rodriguez.

 Photo courtesy JSU Athletics

A new era of Jacksonville State football begins today in front of a national TV audience, as the Gamecocks are set to take on Top-10 ranked Stephen F. Austin today at 2:30 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The game marks the JSU debut of new coach Rich Rodriguez, who became the program’s 28th head coach this past November, bringing with him over 160 victories as a head coach, including trips to three BCS Bowl Games and eight conference titles.

