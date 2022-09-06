Tennessee 59, Ball State 10
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Florida 29, Utah 26
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
Alabama 55, Utah State 0
Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23
South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14
Florida State 24, LSU 23
SATURDAY, SEPT 10
Alabama at Texas
South Carolina at Arkansas
San Jose State at Auburn
Kentucky at Florida
Samford at Georgia
Southern at LSU
Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Arizona
Missouri at Kansas State
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Appalachian State at Texas A&M
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
