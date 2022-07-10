Single-game tickets for select 2022 Alabama football home games will go on sale Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. on RollTide.com. Available tickets include the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchups with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in addition to non-conference contests with Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Austin Peay.
Single-game ticket prices in upper deck sections are $25 for Utah State and Austin Peay, $45 for ULM (family weekend), and $75 for Vanderbilt and Mississippi State (homecoming). A limited number of Field Suite tickets are also available for these five games.
The Texas A&M and Auburn games are sold out of public inventory, as are season tickets for the 2022 home slate.
