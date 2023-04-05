DALLAS — What started as a group of assorted puzzle pieces turned into a stunning masterpiece on Sunday, as the LSU women’s basketball team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey — who assembled nine transfers and freshmen in an effort to “Piece It 2gether” in her second season in Baton Rouge — brought the program its first Final Four victory in six attempts last Friday. Two days later, she led the flagship institution of her home state to its first NCAA Basketball Championship and the 50th team national title in LSU Athletics 130-year history.
It was the fourth championship in as many title game appearances in Mulkey’s coaching career (previous wins at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019), as she became the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.
LSU (34-2) set the record for points in a Women’s Final Four game, as the Tigers shot 54.3 percent (38-of-70) from the field, including 11-of-17 from 3-point range. LSU outrebounded Iowa, 37-26.
Iowa (31-7) made 50 percent of its field goals (28-of-56).
Attendance was announced as 19,842 in the American Airlines Center.
It was the unconscious shooting of LSU graduate transfer Jasmine Carson in the second quarter that ignited the Tigers offense. Carson, who had scored 11 points in the tournament but was without a basket since the second round, made her first seven shots from the field to score 22 points and spark the Tigers before halftime.
She led five Tigers in double figures, as LSU lit up the scoreboard while shooting better than 50 percent from the field throughout the contest. The Tigers, who topped the century mark in the first five games of the 2022-23 season, earned their sixth 100-point performance on the game’s biggest stage.
Sophomore forward Angel Reese, a Maryland transfer and the key piece to the Tigers historic season, went to the bench with a pair of fouls late in the first quarter. Senior guard Alexis Morris, who played for three Power 5 teams prior to transferring to LSU to play for Mulkey for the second time, also picked up a second foul with 6:36 left in the half.
In place of these two LSU stalwarts, Carson along with junior-college transfer guard Last-Tea Poa combined to make 6-of-6 3-pointers and extend LSU’s lead from four to 17 by halftime. Graduate transfer LaDazhia Williams scored in every quarter of the game, making 9-of-16 shots from the field for 20 points.
The LSU stars got theirs in the high scoring affair, as Morris tallied 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting in 33 minutes. Reese, who set an NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles in 2022-23, scored 15 points with 10 rebounds in 29 minutes against the Hawkeyes.
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark, the 2023 Naismith National Player of the Year, led the Hawkeyes with 30 points, becoming the NCAA Tournament single-tournament leading scorer with 191 points.
Iowa forced Mulkey to take a timeout only 97 seconds into the contest, as the Hawkeyes turned three LSU turnovers into a 7-3 lead.
The Tigers calmed down and responded immediately, taking their first lead of the game behind 5-of-6 field goals and an 11-3 run. LSU’s Kateri Poole hit a 3-pointer and Reese capped the run with a free throw for a 16-12 LSU advantage with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
Iowa’s Clark made consecutive treys to tie the game at 18-18, then 10 free throws were scored in the next three minutes as LSU led 24-22.
With 38 seconds left, LSU’s Jasmine Carson made a 3 from the top of the key to give LSU a 27-22 lead after one quarter of action.
The rest of the half belonged to Carson. The LSU guard made seven straight shots, including five 3s, to tally 21 points in 12 minutes off the bench. Her final 3 was banked in at the halftime buzzer to give LSU a 59-52 lead.
The Tigers’ lead ballooned to 63-42 with Reese’s free throws early in the third quarter before Iowa went on a 15-2 run that included four 3-pointers and a three-point play. LSU took a 75-64 lead into the final 10 minutes of the season.
A 3-pointer by Iowa was answered by Morris’ consecutive buckets and a layup by LSU’s Williams for an 83-69 advantage with 7:11 to play when Iowa called a timeout. Iowa got no closer than 11 for the duration.
