DALLAS — What started as a group of assorted puzzle pieces turned into a stunning masterpiece on Sunday, as the LSU women’s basketball team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.

LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey — who assembled nine transfers and freshmen in an effort to “Piece It 2gether” in her second season in Baton Rouge — brought the program its first Final Four victory in six attempts last Friday. Two days later, she led the flagship institution of her home state to its first NCAA Basketball Championship and the 50th team national title in LSU Athletics 130-year history.

