However, this season the defense will not just be the backbone of a successful campaign for Alabama and Auburn. No, the defense will be the lifeblood for each team’s chance at success.
Over the last 15 years, I can’t remember a time we entered a preseason with so many questions and concerns about each of our top state teams – especially on offense.
For example, who will be the starting quarterback for the Tide and Tigers? I can make an educated guess, but I wouldn’t put much stock in it. What about the offensive line and wide receiver units? Neither team’s groups in question played particularly well last season, and there’s no guarantee of significant improvement – only a few new faces.
Luckily, I think fans can have much more confidence in the defenses of Alabama and Auburn. In fact, both teams’ defenses should be among the nation’s best. And if so, both could be in the Playoff hunt by the time the Iron Bowl rolls around.
Finishing 11-2 in 2022, Alabama’s defense ranked No. 9 nationally with 18.2 Points Allowed Per Game and was No. 13 in Total Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game (318.2).
Alabama lost a considerable amount of talent to the NFL this offseason, including Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’o To’o, Jordan Battle, Brian Branch and others. But, as in years past, the Tide has reloaded and remains stocked with NFL talent.
Returning to lead the defense will be Dallas Turner, Alabama’s next star pass rusher who some may not be familiar with because he has been playing opposite Anderson; Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Tide’s No. 1 cornerback entering his third year as a starter; and Malachi Moore, a senior defensive back who could be Alabama’s biggest playmaker after earning the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP) at the spring game in April.
The Tide’s defensive line unit, which struggled to stop the run compared to years past, is set to be anchored by senior Tim Smith and sophomore Jaheim Oatis.
Last season, Alabama allowed 130 rushing yards per game, while in 2021 the defense only allowed 85 rushing yards per game.
A few new guys primed to burst onto the scene for Alabama are Deontae Lawson, a redshirt sophomore inside linebacker, and the highly-touted five-star freshman defensive back Caleb Downs.
Lawson worked his way into the rotation last season and even started four games, including the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, and has shown flashes of greatness with the ability to stop the run and solid coverage skills. In 11 games, Lawson tallied 51 total tackles and four pass deflections.
As for Downs, reports from Tuscaloosa point to him potentially being one of the team’s starting safeties after head coach Nick Saban said he showed “lots of maturity” and was a “smart … good player.”
During a 5-7 campaign one year ago, Auburn ranked 98th in the nation with 29.5 Points Allowed Per Game last season and was 78th in Total Offensive Yards Per Game (395.3).
If the Tigers and first-year head coach Hugh Freeze aim to bounce back from an abysmal 2022, the jump begins on defense, led by a secondary that’s loaded with talent and experience. As of this writing, every scholarship player to take a snap last fall at cornerback and safety returns to Auburn this fall.
At cornerback, seniors D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett will likely start the season again as No. 1 and 2, and junior Keionte Scott, whose stock rose throughout last season, will be the Tigers’ nickelback.
Seniors Jaylin Simpson and Zion Puckett will likely be Auburn’s starting safeties, but expect to see junior Donovan Kaufman on the field a lot, too.
The defensive line is arguably the biggest question for Auburn’s defense after impactful players like Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Colby Wooden and Marquis Burks departed for the NFL. But the Tigers may not skip a beat with seniors Marcus Harris and Mosiah Nasili-Kite, and junior Jayson Jones stepping in to fill the void.
Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister is likely to take the starting spot at jack linebacker, which new linebackers coach Josh Aldridge told reporters “lines up on the edge and can be used as a stand-up pass rusher or drop into coverage.” Over 36 career games as a Commodore, the 6-foot-6 senior recorded 65 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, an interception and a touchdown.
Projected starters at the off-ball linebacker positions currently include juniors Cam Riley and Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys, who started alongside fifth-round NFL Draft pick Owen Pappoe last year.
