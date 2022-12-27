TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 8/9 Alabama men’s basketball travels to Starkville, Miss., for its first Southeastern Conference game of the season, facing No. 21/20 Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs enter the contest as two of the six SEC schools that are currently ranked in the AP Top-25 Poll.
This is the first time since 2005 that Alabama and Mississippi State are meeting when both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.
» Alabama (10-2, 0-0 SEC) has won 10 non-conference games for the first time since the 2014-15 season
» UA enters SEC play ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the highest ranking entering conference play since the 2002-03 season (ranked No. 4).
» The Crimson Tide is 3-2 against AP Top-25 opponents this season, defeating then-No. 12 Michigan State (Nov. 24), then-No. 1 North Carolina (Nov. 27) and then-No. 1 Houston (Dec. 10)
» Alabama’s three ranked wins before the New Year is a school record, bettering its previous high when it defeated two ranked teams in 2015 (knocked off then-No. 17 Notre Dame and then-No. 20 Wichita State)
» Alabama is the first team since 1965-66 (Duke) with multiple wins over the AP No. 1 team before the New Year
»Brandon Miller is averaging 19.3 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country and No. 34 overall
» Miller is the only freshman in the country to rank in the top 50 in points per game (No. 34) and rebounds per game (No. 48)
» Miller is one of 11 players in Division I and the only player in the SEC that has scored 230 points and recorded 100 rebounds this season
» Noah Clowney ranks No. 44 in the country at 8.8 rebounds per game, which is third best among freshman in the country
» Alabama ranks No. 1 in the country in rebounds per game (47.5), defensive rebounds per game (32.7), No. 4 in offensive rebounds per game (14.8) and ranks No. 3 in rebound margin (+11.2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.