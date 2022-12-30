Tigers take down Florida

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) blocks a shot during the game against Florida at Neville Arena in Auburn on Wednesday, Dec 28.

 Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – With the outcome on the line, Florida went to its big man. Auburn was ready.

Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams defended Colin Castleton, leading to Chris Moore’s steal. Wendell Green Jr. scored in the final seconds and No. 20 Auburn beat Florida 61-58 Wednesday at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 26th consecutive home victory.

