» First-time starters for Auburn: DB Keionte Scott, WR Koy Moore
» Auburn has scored in 119 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history
» Auburn has won 17 straight home games against nonconference opponents dating back to a 19-13 loss to No. 2 Clemson to open the 2016 season
» Auburn has won 46 straight home games against unranked nonconference opponents since a 26-23 overtime loss to South Florida in 2007
» Auburn’s defense has allowed only 24 first-quarter touchdowns in its last 68 games
» Tank Bigsby has 3 rushing TD for the season and 18 career rushing touchdowns
» Bigsby now has 2,131 career rushing yards, to rank 17th all time at Auburn, passing James Bostic (2,084 from 1991-93); next is Kenny Irons (2,186 from 2005-06)
» John Samuel Shenker ranks 7th in career tight end receptions (53); next is Victor Hall (54 from 1989-91). Shenker is 4th in tight end career receiving yardage (638), passing Philip Lutzenkirchen (628 from 2009-12); next is Robert Johnson (741 from 2000-02)
» Anders Carlson is now second in Auburn career scoring with 364 points, passing Wes Byrum (363 from 2007-10); the career leader is Daniel Carlson with 480 points from 2014-17
» Carlson ranks second at Auburn in career field goals made with 68
