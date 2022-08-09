Tide's defense returns 7 starters

Alabama welcomes back 15 starters and 51 lettermen for the 2022 season. On offense, five starters and 23 lettermen return, while on the defense, seven starters and 24 lettermen are back on the field, with all three starting specialists returning as well.

 Photo by Alabama Athletics

Alabama is back on top to start the season, at least in the minds of the American Football Coaches Association, with the Tide receiving near-unanimous support in the preseason Coaches Poll to take the No. 1 spot.

Alabama received 54 of the 66 first-place votes, putting them at No. 1 entering the season for the seventh time in the past 13 seasons. However, that hasn’t always played out well for the Tide, with Alabama winning just one National Title in the previous six seasons they were the preseason No. 1 team.

