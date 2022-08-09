Alabama is back on top to start the season, at least in the minds of the American Football Coaches Association, with the Tide receiving near-unanimous support in the preseason Coaches Poll to take the No. 1 spot.
Alabama received 54 of the 66 first-place votes, putting them at No. 1 entering the season for the seventh time in the past 13 seasons. However, that hasn’t always played out well for the Tide, with Alabama winning just one National Title in the previous six seasons they were the preseason No. 1 team.
Ohio State checked in at No. 2, getting five first-place votes to narrowly beat out defending National Champion, Georgia, who grabbed six first-place votes. Clemson was fourth, its lowest preseason ranking since the 2017 season, while Notre Dame was fifth.
In addition to Alabama and Georgia, the SEC saw Texas A&M (7th), Kentucky (21st), Arkansas (23rd) and Ole Miss (24th) ranked inside the Top-25, while Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, and South Carolina all received votes. Tennessee was unofficially 28th, LSU 30th, and Auburn 31st.
The SEC’s six teams in the Top-25 led the way for all conferences, while the ACC was second with five teams, followed by the Big 10 and Big 12, each with four ranked teams.
The much-maligned Pac-12 saw three teams ranked, led by No. 8 Utah.
Rankings for the AFCA Coaches Poll are submitted by the 66 participating coaches, who each submit a ballot of their Top-25, with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second 24, all the way down to one point for 25th.
Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; BYU 152; LSU 143; Auburn 98; UCF 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; Louisiana 2; SMU 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; UTSA 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.
