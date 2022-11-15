Touchdown celebration

Alabama’s Cameron Latu (81) and Ja’Corey Brooks (7) celebrate after a Crimson Tide touchdown. The duo each hauled in a touchdown catch in the 30-24 win over Ole Miss.

 UA Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 9/10/11 Alabama football team scored on five of its last six possessions of the game, including four of its five second-half drives, to pull out a 30-24 come-from-behind victory over No. 11/11/9 Ole Miss Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Crimson Tide chipped away at the deficit, using key stops on defense and clutch plays on offense to take and hold onto the lead in the second half.

