Tackling a Tiger

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) tackles Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) during the 87th Iron Bowl, played in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide prevailed over the Tigers 49-27.

 UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7/8/7 Alabama Crimson Tide claimed its third consecutive Iron Bowl victory by a 49-27 score over instate rival Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 26 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest was the regular-season finale for both squads.

The Crimson Tide has won six straight Iron Bowls at Bryant-Denny.

