TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7/8/7 Alabama Crimson Tide claimed its third consecutive Iron Bowl victory by a 49-27 score over instate rival Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 26 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest was the regular-season finale for both squads.
The Crimson Tide has won six straight Iron Bowls at Bryant-Denny.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young combined for 391 total yards and four touchdowns on the night, including 343 yards on 20-of-30 passing through the air, moving past John Parker Wilson (7,924 yards) into second on Alabama’s career passing yards list with 8,035. Young now trails only AJ McCarron, who finished with a record 9,019 career yards passing during his UA career.
Young’s 20 completions were spread to nine different receivers on the night, six of which had at least two catches. Ja’Corey Brooks (76 yards) and Isaiah Bond (36 yards) topped the Tide with four receptions, while Jermaine Burton finished with a team-leading 87 yards on three catches.
In all, Alabama (10-2) had four rushing touchdowns, as Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Young all found paydirt to lead a balanced ground attack. Gibbs led the team with 76 yards on 17 rushes while Young rushed five times for 48 yards and McClellan went for 44 yards on 11 totes.
Defensively, Deontae Lawson had nine total tackles including seven solo stops to lead UA in both categories. Henry To’oTo’o and Brian Branch each recorded eight tackles, with Will Anderson Jr. finishing with five tackles including three for loss.
“I’m really proud of our team, this whole season actually,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “To win 10 games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce was hurt. Now that he’s healthy again, it makes us a different kind of team, I think.
“It’s great to win the Iron Bowl for our players, it’s great that they won 10 games. But I think one of the things that I’m most proud of is the fact that when everybody thought they were out of it — there were a lot of naysayers out there — this team didn’t give up on themselves. They didn’t give up on each other. They kept fighting and won some tough games to finish the season. So, I’m really proud of the fact that everybody hung in there, stayed together and continued to try to get better.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries, had a lot of guys miss some time, so that gave other people opportunities. I’m proud of the way that we think.”
For Auburn, a bright spot in the loss was the Tigers’ dominant rushing attack.
Running back Jarquez Hunter (134) and quarterback Robby Ashford (121) led Auburn to 318 rushing yards —the most by an Auburn team versus Alabama since 1983. Tank Bigsby added 63 yards on 15 carries.
As a team, the Tigers averaged 7.4 yards on 43 rushes.
Ashford became the first Auburn player to rush for two touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since Carnell Williams in 2003. He also passed for a touchdown.
“That guy is a fighter,” interim head coach Carnell Williams said of Ashford after the game. “He’s going to compete. He’s going to give you everything he has. The guy’s incredible, one of the better athletes I’ve ever been around. He was trying to will us to that win.”
With the loss, Auburn finishes the regular season at 5-7, marking the first back-to-back losing seasons since 1998-1999.
Alabama improves to 10-2, which makes an NCAA record 15 straight 10-win seasons.
Alabama Notes
» The Crimson Tide has now won 10 games or more in a season 44 times, including the last 15 consecutive seasons under Saban, an NCAA record.
» Alabama has now won 11 of the last 15 games over the Tigers. Saban improved to 11-5 in Iron Bowl games as Alabama’s head coach.
» With the victory, Alabama finished the 2022 home slate with a 7-0 record inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
» The Crimson Tide owns a 103-8 (.928) record in home contests under Saban.
» With his sack in the fourth quarter, Will Anderson Jr. has totaled 61.0 tackles for loss over his career, which moves him past Wallace Gilberry into second all-time at Alabama, trailing only Derrick Thomas (68.0).
» The 35 points scored by the Crimson Tide in the first half were the most scored in a half since also posting 35 points in the first two quarters of the ULM contest on Sept. 3.
» Alabama racked up 516 yards of total offense, which stands as the 55th time in the last 111 games (dating to the start of the 2015 season) that the Tide has totaled 500 or more yards of offense. It’s the seventh time in 12 games UA has reached the mark this year.
Auburn Notes
» Auburn has scored in 129 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history.
» Robby Ashford (121) and Jarquez Hunter (134) give Auburn two 100-yard rushers in three consecutive games for the first time ever (Hunter and Bigsby vs. Texas A&M and Western Kentucky). It’s Ashford’s second 100-yard rushing game and Hunter’s fifth in his career.
» John Samuel Shenker extends his Auburn record for most career games played with 62.
» Ashford scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season. That’s second among Auburn freshman leaders, passing Bo Nix (2019), Carnell Williams (2001) and JaTarvious Whitlow (2018). The 24-yard TD rush in the first quarter was his longest TD run of the season.
» Ashford is the first Auburn player to rush for two touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since Carnell Williams in 2003.
» Ashford has thrown seven touchdown passes this season, tied third 3rd with Gabe Gross (1998) for most touchdown passes thrown by an Auburn freshman.
» Ashford ranks third among all-time Auburn freshman passers with 1,608 passing yards. Second is Stan White (2,242 in 1990).
» Ashford is third in freshman pass attempts (250). Next is Stan White (338 in 1990). Ashford is third in pass completions (123). Next is Stan White (180 in 1990).
» Ashford ranks sixth among Auburn freshman rushers with 711 yards. Next is Travis Tidwell (772 in 1946).
» Ashford’s 133 rushing yards are the most by an Auburn QB since Nick Marshall vs. Tennessee in 2013 (214).
» Ja’Varrius Johnson scored his third touchdown reception of the season and fifth of his career.
» Tank Bigsby now has 2,821 career rushing yards, to rank seventh all-time at Auburn, passing Brent Fullwood (2,789 from 1983-86) and Stephen Davis (2,811 from 1993-95). Next is Tre Mason (2,979 from 2011-13).
» Derick Hall now has 29.5 career tackles for loss, tied for 10th most by an Auburn player since 2000.
» Owen Pappoe’s interception was his first of the season and second of his career.
» With 256 career tackles, Pappoe is just the 10th Auburn player since 2000 to record more than 250 tackles.
» Pappoe recorded his seventh career double-figure tackle game, and Cam Riley recorded his second such game.
UA Athletics and Auburn Athletics contributed to this report.
