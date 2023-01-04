JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville State’s first road win against Jacksonville University since 2000 will have to wait for another time after the host Dolphins downed JSU, 62-46, in a suffocating offensive night.

Jax State (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) has now dropped nine of its last 10 matchups with JU (8-5, 1-1 ASUN), including all but one of the meetings in the Sunshine State.

