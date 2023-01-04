JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville State’s first road win against Jacksonville University since 2000 will have to wait for another time after the host Dolphins downed JSU, 62-46, in a suffocating offensive night.
Jax State (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) has now dropped nine of its last 10 matchups with JU (8-5, 1-1 ASUN), including all but one of the meetings in the Sunshine State.
Monday night’s contest proved to be an offensive struggle with just 16 made field goals off eight assists for the Gamecocks.
Senior Demaree King finished with 13 points to lead the way for JSU, however most of it came down the stretch as the Gamecocks fought to trim the early deficit. Clarence “Monzy” Jackson added nine points, including an early trey that tied the game at 7-7. From there, the Dolphins used a 20-5 run over the next 10 minutes en route to a 29-20 halftime advantage.
The 20 first-half points for JSU were the fewest since, coincidentally, JSU’s previous trip to Florida when it scored just 16 points in the second-half at Stetson last February.
The scoring woes continued in the final 20 minutes for JSU, as the Dolphins began the second stanza on another strong 16-4 stretch. Down 23 at one point, the Gamecocks rallied to claw back into contention down the stretch before the final horn sounded.
Jax State continues its early ASUN road trip with a trek north to Lynchburg, Va., to face the Liberty Flames on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.