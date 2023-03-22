• The SEC leads the nation with three teams advancing to the Sweet 16.
• This is the fourth time in the last nine tournaments that the SEC has had three or more teams in the Sweet 16.
• The SEC is 9-5 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That is the most wins of any conference.
• The SEC’s five wins on Thursday of the NCAA Tournament’s first round tied for most wins by a conference on a single day of the tournament.
• The SEC is 87-54 (61.7 percent) in the NCAA Tournament since 2012.
• A record-tying 10 SEC teams received postseason bids. The SEC’s eight NCAA Tournament selections tied its previous best set in 2018. Additionally, two SEC teams competed in the National Invitation Tournament.
• It is the second straight season and fifth overall that the SEC has received 10 postseason bids.
• The SEC’s eight NCAA Tournament selections tied for the most in the nation (Big Ten).
• The SEC has had 35 NCAA Tournament selections over the last five tournaments.
• All 14 SEC teams have made at least one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last eight tournaments.
• The SEC has had at least one team advance to the Sweet 16 in 32 of the last 33 tournaments.
• Nine different SEC teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournaments. All 14 SEC members have advanced to the Sweet 16 since 1996.
• The SEC has advanced at least one team to the Elite Eight in nine of the last 12 tournaments.
• The SEC has advanced a team to the Final Four six of the last 11 tournaments.
• Eight different SEC teams (Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State and South Carolina) have appeared in the Final Four.
• The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Alabama has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years and the ninth time in school history.
• Arkansas earned its 36th NCAA bid and is making its third straight Sweet 16 appearance. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the last two years.
• Tennessee earned a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history.
• Auburn made its 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fourth in the last five events.
• Kentucky extended its national record for most NCAA Tournament appearances to 60. UK holds the NCAA record for most games played (184) and ranks second with 130 wins.
• Mississippi State made its 12th NCAA appearance, including its eighth since 2002.
• Missouri competed in its 29th NCAA Tournament and first in two years.
• Texas A&M made its 15th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
