BOAZ — Admission for all athletic events at Snead State Community College for the 2023-24 season is now free to the public after the college has entered into a historic partnership with Howard Bentley Buick GMC.
The Albertville dealership recently agreed to become a leading sponsor of Parson Athletics, donating $10,000 to cover the cost of admission to all home games for baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, volleyball and tennis.
Dr. Joe Whitmore, president of Snead State Community College, said: “Snead State is grateful for Howard Bentley Buick GMC’s decision to support Parson Athletics through this generous donation. Not only will the funding help enhance our sports programs, but it will also allow families across the community to come support our teams without worrying about the cost.”
Taylor Bentley Conner, general manager at Howard Bentley Buick GMC, said: “We believe that our partnership with Snead State Community College will result in a successful and memorable season for everyone involved. We hope that our support will help Snead State Community College’s Athletics program reach new heights and that their commitment to excellence will shine during this 2023-24 sports season. We are proud to be part of such a great community college and show our support for all who work hard to make Snead State Community College Athletics successful. Together, we can build an amazing future for the students, coaches, players, and fans.”
Casey Underwood, Snead State assistant athletic director and head baseball coach, said: “This is huge for Snead State Athletics and this community. I don’t know that there’s a college out there that has been able to do something like this, and it wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful people of Howard Bentley Buick GMC. We look forward to witnessing how this partnership positively impacts our college and its student-athletes.”
Learn more about Howard Bentley Buick GMC at www.howardbentleyauto.com.
Learn more about Snead State Community College Athletics at www.sneadathletics.com.
