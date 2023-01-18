TUSCALOOSA — The No. 4/4 Alabama men’s basketball team continued its winning ways in dominant fashion Saturday, Jan. 14, routing LSU by 40 points, 106-66, in front of a sold-out crowd inside Coleman Coliseum.
It was the second-largest Southeastern Conference victory in program history for the Tide, just behind the 94-53 win over Auburn on March 2, 2005.
The Crimson Tide improved to 15-2 on the season with the win, including 5-0 in SEC play and 9-0 at home. Meanwhile, LSU, which entered the game receiving votes to be ranked, fell to 12-5 on the year and 1-5 in the league.
The Tide never trailed against the Tigers, as freshman sensation Brandon Miller scored 22 of his 31 points in the opening half. It marked Miller’s second 30-point game of the season and his sixth game surpassing the 20-point mark.
Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly all contributed 12 points, with Nick Pringle adding 10 to give Alabama five players in double-digits.
“I challenged our guys before the game to make sure that we were ready to go out of the gate, we need to play harder than them (LSU),” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said.
“I thought our rebounding to start the game was outstanding. At one point earlier in the game, the second chance points were 18 to three. Obviously, we took a lot of 3s but a lot of them came after an offensive board.
“Our defense in the first half, offensive rebounding, a lot of effort stuff that’s what I was most happy. Mentally, we told the guys our focus is going to be on rebounding and the offense will take care of itself. Let’s make sure we play our blue-collar points that we chart, we doubled them in the game.
“We were trying to focus on those areas in the game and then to not turn the ball over and our offense will take care of itself, and it took care of itself tonight.”
The win is the Tide’s largest victory over LSU in program history.
In five SEC contests this season, Alabama has outscored opponents by a combined 114 points (22.8 ppg) and has won every game by 11 or more points.
Alabama led the contest wire-to-wire, including its largest lead of 42 points on a few occasions in the second half.
Leading 13-9, Alabama scored 36 of the game’s next 42 points over the next 11:44 to take a commanding 49-15 lead.
Alabama’s 106 points are the most scored since its 115-82 win over Georgia on Feb. 13, 2021.
It was the second time in program history that Alabama connected on at least 20 3-pointers in a game (school record 23 at LSU on Jan. 19, 2021).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.