BOAZ – Snead State women’s head basketball coach Craig Roden has added Austin Bates to his coaching staff.
Bates, a native of Madison, will serve as Roden’s assistant coach. He brings seven years of coaching experience to the Lady Parsons squad.
“We’re very fortunate to have Austin join the staff,” Roden said. “He’s one of the top up-and-coming young coaches in the South. He has a great basketball mind, and we look forward to him bringing his talents to Snead State.”
Bates has spent the last three years as an assistant at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, where Roden coached the Lady Statesmen from 2014-2022 and captured Gulf South Conference championships in 2015 and 2016.
Before his stint at Delta State, Bates served as a student assistant for the University of Alabama-Huntsville men’s basketball team for four years.
“I’m thrilled to be the new assistant women’s basketball coach for the Lady Parsons,” Bates said. “I’m very appreciative for the opportunity from Coach Roden, who is one of the best coaches in the country at any level.
“It’s an exciting time for Snead State women’s basketball, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with Coach on creating a winning culture – on and off the court – for our student-athletes.”
For more on Snead State women’s basketball, visit www.sneadathletics.com.
