BIRMINGHAM — The No. 1 overall seeded Alabama men’s basketball team defeated No. 16 seeded Texas A&M CC 96-75 inside of Legacy Arena to advance to the South’s Region Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Crimson Tide will face the No. 8 seeded Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at 8:40 p.m. on TBS.
Alabama reached 30 wins in a single season for the first time in program history.
The Crimson Tide’s offense came out of the gates on fire on Thursday. The Tide (30-5) is outscoring its last four opponents 48-18 in the first few minutes of the last four games.
Alabama jumped out to an early 9-0 lead with seven of the first nine points coming from Noah Clowney. Alabama made 10 3-pointers during the opening 20 minutes, taking a 54-34 lead into halftime.
Mark Sears led all scorers at the break with 13 first-half points, along with 10 points from Clowney to give UA the 20-point halftime cushion.
The Crimson Tide had five players reach double figures on the offensive end, led by 19 from Nick Pringle, 15 from Mark Sears, 13 from Jahvon Quinerly, 11 from Nimari Burnett and 10 from Noah Clowney.
Pringle scored all 19 of his points in the second half to go along with 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
Texas A&M CC (24-11) had four players in double figures, led by Trevian Tennyson with 20 points. Issac Mushila (15), Owen Dease (14) and Ross Williams (11) combined with Tennyson to lead the Islanders’ offensive effort.
“March, survive and advance, I think that’s what we did,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “It was a good offensive game. Our defense has to get a lot better by Saturday. It was nice to come out and make some shots.
“I was happy to see Mark. He’s been in the gym working a lot since the SEC weekend. It showed. I thought he came out, shot it really well.
“We were up 9-zip this game, I think. If you combine our total starts it was 48-18 these last four games. It’s nicer to play with a lead from the beginning.
“We had 21 assists tonight. I think the ball has been moving. Shows how unselfish our guys are. They kept playing. Kept fighting.
“They had a great start to the second half. I believe Tennyson had 0 at half and ended up with 20 in the second half. Wasn’t great for our defense. We’ll be better against Maryland; we are going to have to be or we won’t get a win.
“Great to move to the second round. None of these tournament games are supposed to be easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.