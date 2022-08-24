TUSCALOOSA — A contract extension for Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was approved Tuesday by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee.
The new agreement will extend his current contract by one season to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least Feb. 28, 2030. The base salary and talent fee of $9.9 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.
“Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Saban said. “Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama. I’ve said this before, but the most fulfilling part of our job is seeing the players that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program.
“We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support.”
Saban is entering his 16th season and has led his Alabama teams to six national championships since 2009, along with eight Southeastern Conference championships and a record of 183-25 (.880).
In his six national championship seasons in Tuscaloosa, his teams have gone 21-2 against top-10 opponents.
Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week for 15 straight years, which broke the record of seven established by Miami (1986-92). Saban’s 183 wins over the past decade are the most for any Football Bowl Subdivision school during a 10-year span in the Associated Press poll era (since 1936).
Since Saban’s second season in Tuscaloosa in 2008, the Tide has played just three regular season games in which it hasn’t been in contention for the national championship – the final three regular season games of the 2010 season.
Alabama has appeared in seven of the first eight College Football Playoffs, winning three CFP titles (2015, 2017, 2020).
UA has had a total of 54 players win 62 first team All-America honors during Saban’s tenure.
The Tide has also seen 113 players selected in the NFL Draft since 2009, including 41 first round picks. Those numbers are all the best in the nation during that span. Alabama’s six first round picks in the 2021 draft tied the NFL Draft record.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have the best football coach in the nation and one of the greatest coaches of all time, regardless of sport, here at Alabama in Coach Saban,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “Not only have his teams been successful on the field, but they have also achieved greatly in the classroom and community. Beyond that, the impact he and Ms. Terry have had on The University, Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama cannot be overlooked. They are special people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come. We are so proud of this program and the championship culture Coach Saban has instilled throughout.”
The Tide’s program-record Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 997 bettered the national average for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams by 28 points this season. Alabama also posted a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 86 in the figures released last December, marking the 13th year in a row that the Tide football squad has ranked in the top four in the SEC by GSR.
“Coach Saban’s commitment to the comprehensive development of each student-athlete is remarkable and his teams set the standard for excellence, both on the field and in the classroom,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell.
“Nick and Terry Saban are pillars of our community and we are grateful their impact and legacy at the Capstone will only continue to grow.”
Beyond the success on the field and in the classroom, the Sabans have been very involved in community initiatives. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007, Nick and Terry Saban have raised nearly $11 million for charitable causes through their Nick’s Kids Foundation. Following the devastating 2011 tornado, they teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild a total of 13 homes and have added a house for each of the Tide’s five titles since for a total of 18 houses. In 2022, the Nick’s Kids Foundation also completed Home Building Project #18.5 with Habitat for Humanity to honor the 2021 SEC Championship team.
The Sabans have personally donated $1 million to UA’s first-generation scholarship fund and spearheaded fundraising efforts for the new St. Francis Catholic Church student center, which is named in their honor.
The Sabans and Nick’s Kids also helped the Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center build a state-of-the-art welding and GED classroom addition.
Most recently, the Sabans announced plans for the Saban Center, which creates a learning center on the Black Warrior River that brings together the Children’s Hands-On Museum, Tuscaloosa Public Library and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater.
The Sabans made a personal gift of $1 million to the project and the Nick’s Kids Foundation contributed another $250,000. The Sabans also donated $1 million to The Crimson Standard, Alabama’s capital initiative designed to comprehensively elevate the student-athlete experience.
