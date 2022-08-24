TUSCALOOSA — A contract extension for Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was approved Tuesday by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee.

The new agreement will extend his current contract by one season to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least Feb. 28, 2030. The base salary and talent fee of $9.9 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.

