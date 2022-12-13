NEW YORK, N.Y. — Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams from the University of Southern California was announced as the 88th winner of the Heisman Memorial Trophy during ESPN’s 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 10, originating from Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Williams, joined in New York by fellow finalists Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, Max Duggan, of TCU, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State, is now USC’s seventh Heisman winner and the second straight sophomore to win the award following Alabama’s Bryce Young in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.