PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 18/18 Alabama men’s basketball team outlasted No. 1/1 North Carolina in four overtimes, 103-101, in Sunday’s third-place game of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational. In a contest that featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes, the Crimson Tide was able to hang on in the final seconds to record the fourth win in program history over an Associated Press No. 1-ranked opponent (4-7).

Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with a season-high 24 points including a career-high seven threes and Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds off the bench. His final dime was a lob to Charles Bediako with 26 seconds left which resulted in the game-winning bucket. Both teams had chances to win the game, as the Tide led by four points to begin the second overtime while the Tar Heels led by six in triple overtime. Alabama went on to improve to 3-0 in program history in quadruple overtime contests with the last one coming on Feb. 17, 2017 at South Carolina (won 90-86).

