PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 18/18 Alabama men’s basketball team outlasted No. 1/1 North Carolina in four overtimes, 103-101, in Sunday’s third-place game of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational. In a contest that featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes, the Crimson Tide was able to hang on in the final seconds to record the fourth win in program history over an Associated Press No. 1-ranked opponent (4-7).
Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with a season-high 24 points including a career-high seven threes and Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds off the bench. His final dime was a lob to Charles Bediako with 26 seconds left which resulted in the game-winning bucket. Both teams had chances to win the game, as the Tide led by four points to begin the second overtime while the Tar Heels led by six in triple overtime. Alabama went on to improve to 3-0 in program history in quadruple overtime contests with the last one coming on Feb. 17, 2017 at South Carolina (won 90-86).
Four other players reached double figures with Charles Bediako recording 14 points and 16 boards along with three blocks and two steals.
Nate Oats’ Postgame Comments
“That was a fun one! I don’t know if I have been involved in a four-overtime game before, I was losing track of how many overtimes we were in at the end but a lot of credit to our guys, we showed a lot of character there and we could have folded. To come back from being down six in the third overtime, we were tired and both teams like to get up-and-down, and it turned into a halfcourt game for a majority of the end of the game.
"I thought guys made some timely plays; I thought Charles (Bediako) was huge for us with 16 rebounds and played 44 minutes for a guy that is not used to playing more than 20 so for him to be able to stay in for more than 40 and not foul out is probably a record for Charles. Armando Bacot is obviously good, but I thought Charles matched him pretty well.
"I give North Carolina a lot of credit, they don’t have much depth and for them to go to four overtimes and go toe-to-toe with us shows a lot. For Quinerly not being cleared to play a couple of weeks ago and come in and play 44 minutes, I didn’t think it was one of his best shooting performances for sure, but he still ends up with 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists, I think that is still a good stat line for a guy that was not cleared to play two weeks ago.”
