BATON ROUGE, La. — The No. 6/6/6 Alabama football team fell in overtime at No. 10/15/17 LSU, 32-31, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored on its first drive of the extra period to take the lead; however, the Tigers scored on their ensuing possession and won the game when it converted the two-point attempt.
Quarterback Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 for 328 yards through the air to lead the Tide’s offense. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led Alabama in rushing (15 rushes, 99 yards) and added eight receptions for 64 yards. Ja’Corey Brooks caught seven passes for a team-leading 97 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.