Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard the quarterback situation at Alabama and Auburn is a long way from being decided.
For the Tide, redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are now battling Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner for the starting job. Most “insiders” tend to give Buchner the edge due to his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system, who also hails from Notre Dame, and the potential he’s shown. Plus, he has three years of eligibility.
Last season, he entered the year as the Fighting Irish’s No. 1 QB but got injured in the second game. Buchner was able to return for the Gator Bowl and shined in a 45-38 win over South Carolina, accounting for five TDs. As Buchner may seem locked in, I wouldn’t throw away the key just yet.
Milroe has some starting experience, as well as elite athleticism that could be showcased in a plethora of ways, and Simpson has tremendous arm talent. Whoever can demonstrate the most maturity and make the best in-game decisions (à la no turnovers) will win the job.
Down on The Plains, another quarterback battle is ongoing. Offensive-minded first-year head coach Hugh Freeze will have to decide between returning starter sophomore Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner and the junior Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.
Although Ashford showed much improvement over the course of nine starts last season, national opinions are right to view Thorne as the likely Week 1 starter, if not for the entire season. In three seasons with the Spartans, Thorne was 16-10 over 26 starts.
Thorne left Michigan State ranked among the school’s career leaders in passing TDs (fourth with 49), completion percentage (fifth at .609), passing yards (sixth with 6,494), pass completions (sixth with 524), pass attempts (sixth with 860) and passing efficiency (eighth with 137.6 rating). He was a team captain for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
No matter who starts at quarterback for the Tide and Tigers this season, their success will hinge on the players they’re surrounded by. And while several position groups appear to look good on paper, can they put it all together?
Something that hasn’t been questioned this offseason is the running back position. Alabama and Auburn each have a stable of ball carriers ready to flourish.
For the Tigers, Jarquez Hunter is primed to make a big jump this season behind what’s expected to be a much better offensive line (more on that later) as the No. 1 option.
Last season, Hunter rushed for 675 yards and 7 TDs, averaging 6.5 yards per carry behind former starter Tank Bigsby. He also tallied 224 receiving yards and 2 TDs through the air. Hunter is arguably one of the best playmakers returning in the SEC and could be a dark horse Heisman candidate. If not for Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss, I would say there is no argument.
Alabama brings back a duo of talented backs in Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. McClellan tallied 655 yards rushing, 174 yards receiving and 10 total TDs in 2022 as the second-string running back. But here’s another name to remember: true freshman Justice Haynes.
At wide receiver, the story is virtually identical for the rival schools: The position group is deep, full of talent and experience, but can they put it all together and help their QB (whoever it may be) succeed?
The Tide brings back starters Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks, as well as contributors Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law.
However, incoming junior transfer (No. 1 JUCO prospect) Malik Benson – a speedster who shined in the spring game with five catches, 70 yards and a TD – is expected to make an immediate impact. But, who will step up to be a consistent, reliable target for QB1 this season? It seemed like no one wanted to a year ago.
Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore return as Auburn’s leading receivers from a year ago, which isn’t saying much. But the Tigers have added a lot of talent through the transfer portal this spring, including Jackson State wide receiver Shane “Hollywood” Hooks, which should provide an instant boost to the unit.
Hooks, listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, caught more touchdowns last year (10) than all of Auburn’s wide receivers combined. Also added through the transfer portal are Jyaire Shorter (North Texas), Caleb Burton III (Ohio State) and Nick Mardner (Cincinnati) – all of whom should make an immediate impact.
Finally, and maybe most importantly, is the offensive line, which appears to have been reshuffled based on reports.
For Auburn, the offensive line will likely be led by mostly transfers. The Tigers added eight offensive linemen for the upcoming season (the most in a single cycle since Gene Chizik signed seven in 2012), landing four high school signees, a top-rated junior college prospect in Izavion Miller and a trio of plug-and-play transfers: offensive tackles Dillon Wade (Tulsa) and Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky) and center Avery Jones (Eastern Carolina).
As of this writing, reports indicate Jones has assumed the first-team job at center in a group that also includes Wade at left tackle and Britton at right tackle.
Unlike the Tigers, Alabama returns four starters from last year’s offensive line group, but a constant criticism was the lack of consistency in pass protection and run blocking. This offseason, reports indicate the line will be retooled to fit a run-first, “smash-mouth” style of play likened to the days of old.
Returners with starting experience include Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt, JC Latham and Tyler Booker. The program’s top offensive line recruit for the last cycle was five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor. This could be the starting group with returning reserve Elijah Pritchett getting time at tackle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.