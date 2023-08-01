JACKSONVILLE — Single game tickets for all six home games on Jacksonville State’s 2023 football schedule are now on sale through the Gamecocks’ Ticket Office.
Jax State will begin its first season as a member of Conference USA and FBS this fall and there are still seats available for fans to catch the action at Burgess-Snow Field. The Gamecocks will play four CUSA games and two more non-conference matchups at home.
Jax State’s 2023 home schedule is:
Saturday, Aug. 26 vs UTEP, 4:30 p.m. - Hall of Fame Weekend
Saturday, Sept. 2 vs East Tennessee State, 1 p.m. - Band Day/Family Day
Saturday, Sept. 23 vs Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m. - Homecoming/Preview Day
Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs Liberty, 6:30 p.m. - Preview Day
Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18 vs Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m. - Southerners reunion
Single-game general admission tickets are $12 online and in advance, while general admission tickets purchased on the day of the game will be $15.
Single-game Club Level tickets are also available for $125 each and include a pregame meal, snacks throughout the game, a chairback seat and access to the climate-controlled Club Level.
Club Level tickets must be purchased by Wednesday prior to Saturday games and by Friday prior to Tuesday games. They can also be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 256-782-8499.
Also available for purchase are tickets to Jax State’s road games at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and at South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets for these games purchased through the Jax State Ticket Office will secure a seat in the Gamecock sections at those venues.
For information on group rates for parties of 10 or more, please contact Donna Callan at 256-782-5564 or at dcallan@jsu.edu.
Fans can also purchase season tickets for the 2023 home schedule at JaxStateSports.com or by calling the ticket office at 256-782-8499. General admission season tickets are just $75 per seat, while Jax State faculty and staff may purchase general admission season tickets for $60 per seat.
Club Level season tickets are $700 and include a chairback seat, a pregame meal, unlimited fountain drinks and snacks throughout the game and access to the climate-controlled Stadium Club Level.
Four or more Club Level seats purchased in the same name include a game day locker and a dorm stadium parking pass, while two seats purchased in the same name include a plaza parking pass.
