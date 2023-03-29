Freeze, Cohen to take part in AMBUSH

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze, left, and AU Athletics Director John Cohen will participate in their first AMBUSH events in April and May. Huntsville will be the only in-state stop on the 2023 tour.

 Todd Van Emst | Auburn Athletics

AUBURN — AMBUSH, the Auburn Alumni Association’s annual engagement tour, will feature four locations in 2023 and include appearances from new Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze, head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Athletics Director John Cohen and other guests.

The AMBUSH tour will provide a social meet and greet with alumni and, in the process, help raise scholarship funds for future generations of Auburn students.

