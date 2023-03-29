AUBURN — AMBUSH, the Auburn Alumni Association’s annual engagement tour, will feature four locations in 2023 and include appearances from new Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze, head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Athletics Director John Cohen and other guests.
The AMBUSH tour will provide a social meet and greet with alumni and, in the process, help raise scholarship funds for future generations of Auburn students.
Atlanta Auburn Club – Tuesday, April 25
JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead (3300 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326)
Deadline for reservations is April 18.
Huntsville-Madison County Auburn Club – Thursday, April 27
Stovehouse (3414 Governors Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805)
Deadline for reservations is April 20.
Greater Nashville Auburn Club – Tuesday, May 16
Loveless Barn (8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221)
Deadline for reservations is May 9.
West Georgia Auburn Club – Wednesday, May 17
Great Wolf Lodge (150 Tom Hall Pkwy, LaGrange, GA 30240)
Deadline for reservations is May 10.
Press time will be from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. Ticket price depends on location.
