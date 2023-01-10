TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7/7 Alabama men’s basketball team limited No. 26/25 Kentucky to its lowest point total of the season in a dominant 78-52 victory in front of a sold-out crowd in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Crimson Tide limited the Wildcats to under 30 percent shooting en route to its largest win in the modern era and the second-biggest road loss under UK head coach John Calipari.
Alabama improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, marking its best start in 21 years dating back to the 2001-02 campaign.
The Crimson Tide’s defense was relentless throughout the contest, which helped limit the reigning consensus National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe scoreless until midway through the second half.
Tshiebwe finished with four points, six rebounds and four turnovers as UA held the Wildcats to just 28.8 percent (21-of-73) from the floor and 35 percent (5-of-20) from beyond the arc.
Alabama had three players in double figures, led by Brandon Miller with 19 points. Mark Sears added 16 points and Jahvon Quinerly scored 12 points to lead the offensive effort.
Miller pulled down a team-leading seven boards while Sear collected a team-leading four assists in the win.
“I can’t say enough about our guys and how hard they played on defense and how locked in to the scouting report they were,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said.
“I thought Sears was unbelievable. He got in there and made a bunch of tough plays and rebounds. I thought Charles [Bediako] was great on Tshiebwe. Kentucky’s going to be alright. They had a bad shooting night, and our guys did a great job defensively on him.
“It was good. I thought we showed growth. We were up 27 against Ole Miss and let them cut it to 15. I think it was the under-eight media timeout and we were up 27 again, ironic how it worked out that way. I sat in the huddle and asked, ‘What are we going to do from here?,’ and we pushed the lead to 31 instead of letting them back in it. We’re learning, and we’re trying to get a little bit better every game.
“The crowd was unbelievable. Students aren’t in school until Wednesday, the first day of class, so for them to show up and support us like they did was great. We’re trying to put a program and product out there that everyone is proud to support, and they definitely supported us tonight, so I just want to thank everybody for that.”
• Alabama led the contest wire-to-wire, including its largest lead of 31 points (72-41) late in the game.
• UA is now 8-0 inside of Coleman Coliseum for the season.
• The Crimson Tide turned the ball over less than 10 times for the second consecutive game.
• UA dominated the interior, scoring 36 points in the paint compared to 20 by the Wildcats.
• Alabama posted 13 assists to Kentucky’s seven.
• Alabama’s 26-point win is the largest true road loss in the John Calipari era since Feb. 16, 2013 against Tennessee (88-58).
• Alabama will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face No. 13/13 Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Razorbacks have won 17 consecutive home games.
