TUSCALOOSA — The annual Nick’s Kids Foundation luncheon took place Wednesday afternoon in the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium with checks totaling just over $600,000 presented to local and state non-profit organizations.
Last year, the city of Tuscaloosa and Nick’s Kids Foundation celebrated the launch of projects like the Saban Center that will combine the Children’s Hands-On Museum and Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre into a single location; the PARA of Tuscaloosa County all-inclusive playground; major contributions to the welding and multi-purpose classroom facility and the Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center; and the annual teacher’s excellence awards luncheon.
Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, over $12 million has been given to charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas.
“This is our annual Nick’s Kids event, and it is our way to give back to the community,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “Miss Terry and her staff do a fantastic job of helping us help a lot of young people have a better chance of having a better quality of life, and better chance to be successful in life for someone who maybe isn’t as fortunate.
“Obviously, everyone knows the history behind this, that this idea and dream was started by my father when he would pick up kids all over my hometown to learn how to play football and learn how to go to get opportunities to go to college.
“My mom always wanted us to do something to give back to the community and to have the opportunity to do it is super exciting.
“We’re excited about this event today, but also this event kicks off football season in my mind, with our fall camp meeting starting today and practice officially starting tomorrow.”
In 2023, some of the Nick’s Kids Foundation projects included home building project of 20 homes in honor of Alabama’s 18 National championships, 2021 SEC championship and most recently the “Sugar House” to honor the 2022 Sugar Bowl victory.
In addition to their work with the Nick’s Kids Foundation, the Sabans have also been generous with their personal donations to the University of Alabama’s scholarship fund. In June of 2008, Nick and Terry made a $1 million pledge to the University for first-generation scholarships.
Joining the Sabans at Wednesday’s luncheon were student-athletes Chris Braswell, Darrian Dalcourt, Justin Eboigbe, Deontae Lawson, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Robbie Ouzts, Will Reichard, Kristian Story, Dallas Turner and Roydell Williams.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation is the official charity of Nick and Terry Saban. It’s a 501©3 non-profit organization.
