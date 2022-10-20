TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Minnesota have announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

The first game will take place in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2032, with the Golden Gophers coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.

