TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Minnesota have announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.
The first game will take place in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2032, with the Golden Gophers coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.
It will mark only the second and third games between the two programs and the first contests during the regular season. Minnesota won the only game in the series, a 20-16 win over the Crimson Tide in the 2004 Music City Bowl.
With the addition of Minnesota, Alabama has added 13 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including Texas (2022 and 2023), Wisconsin (2024 and 2025), Florida State (2025 and 2026), West Virginia (2026 and 2027), Ohio State (2027 and 2028), Oklahoma State (2028 and 2029), Notre Dame (2029 and 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 and 2031), Boston College (2031 and 2034), Arizona (2032 and 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 and 2035).
The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 and 2026).
Along with playing at Minnesota in 2032, the Crimson Tide will welcome Arizona to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 4 to open the season.
Oklahoma was also originally scheduled as a non-conference game in 2032 and 2033, but with the addition of the Sooners to the Southeastern Conference, that game was replaced with the Gophers. The Tide will then host UM on Sept. 17, 2033, after traveling to Arizona on Sept. 3 of that year.
Future home-and-home football series and their dates are:
2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)
2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)
2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)
2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)
2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)
2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)
2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1), Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)
2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)
2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30), at Boston College (Sept. 13)
2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Minnesota (Sept. 18)
2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Minnesota (Sept. 17)
2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2), Boston College (Sept. 16)
2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)
