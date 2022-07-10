AUBURN — A limited number of upper-level general public season tickets and seven-game Eagles Nest packages are on sale for the 2022 Auburn football season.
Upper-level season tickets for the eight-game home schedule in Jordan-Hare Stadium (including home games vs. Penn State, LSU and Texas A&M) are priced at $495, are not renewable and do not require a contribution to Tigers Unlimited. Seven-game “Eagles Nest” packages include tickets to all 2022 home games (excluding the Penn State game) are on sale for $380.
For more information, contact the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010.
Mini-plan ticket packages went on sale Wednesday. For the 2022 mini-plans, the Auburn family will be able to select a customized set of three home games (excluding Penn State) for $165 while single-game tickets for home games (excluding Penn State) will go on sale later in July, based on availability.
Tigers Unlimited priority seating
The Auburn family still has the opportunity to purchase new Tigers Unlimited (TUF) football season tickets for the 2022 season, available while supplies last. The purchase of a TUF season ticket guarantees access to lower-level seats inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium for all eight home games this fall, while TUF Bronze zone season tickets are also available in the upper level.
Tigers Unlimited members will have access to renew their seats and choose seat locations in 2023 before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Tigers Unlimited members also have the ability to purchase away game and bowl tickets, based on priority and availability.
Tailgating and parking
Fans are encouraged to reserve their turnkey tailgate experience through RevelXP Auburn by visiting their website or calling 334-209-1259.
Season long on-campus parking through Bruno Event Team can be purchased by emailing auparking@brunoeventteam.com or calling 205-262-2848. Single-game parking passes will go on sale Aug. 16.
Digital ticketing
Auburn Athletics will continue with full digital ticketing for the 2022 season. Digital tickets help to improve ticket delivery, minimize fraud, improve security and make sharing tickets quick and easy.
Additional game day info
Additional information will be available at AuburnTigers.com/gameday heading into the home opener on Sept. 3 vs. Mercer.
Auburn’s home schedule is:
Sept. 3, Mercer, Wear White theme, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, San Jose State, First Responders Appreciation Day, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Penn State, All Auburn All Orange, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Missouri, homecoming, TBA
Oct. 1, LSU, Stripe the Stadium, TBA
Oct. 29, Arkansas, Wear Navy, TBA
Nov. 12, Texas A&M, Military Appreciation Day, TBA
Nov. 19, Western Kentucky, Senior Day, TBA
