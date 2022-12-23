AUBURN, Alabama — Jake Thornton has been named the offensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. Thornton comes to Auburn after two years in the same capacity at Ole Miss where he helped the Rebels rank in the top 10 nationally in total offense each year.

“Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”

