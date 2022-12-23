TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football announced the addition of 27 student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The 27 high school and junior college signees come from 12 states and two countries – Alabama (8), Georgia (3), Florida (3), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Oklahoma (1), Tennessee (2) and Texas (2) along with Finland (1).
Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – five on the offensive line; four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver; two apiece at quarterback and running back; and one each at tight end and placekicker.
Among the 27 players added during the early signing period are:
COLE ADAMS
WR, 5-10, 180, Owasso, Okla./Owasso
One of them most versatile playmakers in the country … a consensus four-star recruit … ranked 184th on the Rivals250 and listed as the No. 30 receiver and No. 2 player from the state of Oklahoma … No. 268 in the ESPN300 and ranked as the No. 30 wide receiver
OLAUS ALINEN
OL, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn./The Loomis Chaffee School
Unanimous four-star prospect … ranked as high as No. 132 on the ESPN300 list and the No. 14 offensive tackle prospect by the outlet
MALIK BENSON
WR, 6-1, 185, Lansing, Kan./Lansing/Hutchinson C.C.
Widely regarded as the nation’s top junior college prospect out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College … a five-star recruit by On3.com and a four-star by the remaining recruiting services
CALEB DOWNS
DB, 6-0, 195, Hoschton, Ga./Mill Creek
One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class, regardless of position … unanimous five-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the 2023 recruiting class by all major outlets … unanimous No. 1 player in the state of Georgia
WILKIN FORMBY
OL, 6-7, 295, Tuscaloosa, Ala./Northridge
One of the top offensive line prospects after a standout prep career at Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked as high as No. 51 nationally by On3 … listed as On3’s No. 6 offensive tackle and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama
JALEN HALE
WR, 6-1, 185, Longview, Texas/Longview
One of the most explosive athletes in the 2023 recruiting class … a three-sport star at Longview High School where he excelled in football, basketball and track and field … No. 42 nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 7 wide receiver
JAREN HAMILTON
WR, 6-1, 188, Gainesville, Fla./F.W. Buchholz
A talented wide receiver with top-end speed … a four-star prospect on the 247Composite, ranking 258th nationally, the No. 31 receiver and 50th-ranked player in Florida
JUSTICE HAYNES
RB, 5-11, 200, Buford, Ga./Buford
One of the most explosive and talented running backs in the nation … a five-star back according to 247Sports and On3.com … the nation’s No. 1 running back by Rivals.com and the No. 29 player on the Rivals100 list … No. 21 on the ESPN300, the No. 2 running back, No. 2 player in Georgia and No. 11 recruit in the Southeast Region EDRIC HILL
DL, 6-3, 290, Kansas City, Mo./North Kansas City
A future impact player in the middle of the Alabama defensive line … a unanimous four-star prospect … No. 173 nationally in the On3 Consensus and No. 180 in the 247Composite … No. 16 defensive lineman in the On3 Consensus … On3’s No. 84 player nationally, the No. 10 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri
ELI HOLSTEIN
QB, 6-4, 222, Zachary, La./Zachary
One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle … unanimous four-star recruit … ESPN.com’s No. 22 player nationally and the No. 4 pocket-passer … also listed as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in Louisiana by ESPN
BRAYSON HUBBARD
DB, 6-2, 190, Ocean Springs, Miss./Ocean Springs
Signed with Alabama after a standout prep career at Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Miss. … projected as a defensive back in college … a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, ranking No. 242 on the ESPN300, the No. 21 athlete, No. 5 player in Mississippi and No. 123 in the Southeast Region
JAHLIL HURLEY
DB, 6-2, 170, Florence, Ala./Florence
A highly coveted defensive back who can play cornerback or safety … a consensus four-star prospect … ranked 38th nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 4 cornerback and No. 5 player in Alabama … No. 28 on the ESPN300 list, the No. 3 corner, the No. 16 player in the Southeast Region and No. 5 player in the state
JUSTIN JEFFERSON
LB, 6-1, 215, Memphis, Tenn./Bartlett/Pearl River C.C.
One of the top junior college players in the 2023 recruiting cycle … a unanimous four-star recruit who is also considered the second-ranked junior college recruit by all major outlets … No. 2 on the 247Composite and the No. 1 JUCO linebacker
KEON KEELEY
LB, 6-6, 242, Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep
A force off the edge who is rated as the nation’s top pass-rusher by nearly every major recruiting site … a five-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals.com, On3 and PrepStar while holding the same ranking on the 247Composite and On3 Consensus lists … the third-ranked prospect in the country and Florida’s top player according to On3
TY LOCKWOOD
TE, 6-5, 225, Thompson’s Station, Tenn./Independence
A two-way player in high school who projects as a weapon at tight end in college … possesses excellent ability as an in-line blocker but is also equipped to be a factor in the passing game … a unanimous four-star prospect … No. 139 on the ESPN300 and the site’s fourth-ranked tight end nationally, the No. 71 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee
DYLAN LONERGAN
QB, 6-2, 215, Snellville, Ga./Brookwood
A multi-sport athlete who excelled on the football field and baseball diamond … a consensus four-star signee at the quarterback position who accumulated 3,932 total yards (3,412 passing) and 39 touchdowns (32 passing) as a junior at Brookwood High School … rated No. 26 in the ESPN300, No. 5 at the quarterback position and No. 15 in the Southeast Region, while checking in as the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia by ESPN.com
RYQUEZE ‘ROCK’ McELDERRY
OL, 6-3, 340, Anniston, Ala./Anniston
A highly sought-after offensive lineman who remained in the state of Alabama following a standout prep career … rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and On3 … Rivals’ No. 11 offensive guard and the No. 21 overall player in the state of Alabama
MILES McVAY
OL, 6-6, 358, East St. Louis, Ill./East St. Louis
One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the nation … rated No. 138 on the ESPN300, checking in as the 16th-rated offensive tackle, No. 10 player in the Midwest Region and the No. 2 from the state of Illinois
TONY MITCHELL
DB, 6-2, 180, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
A top-rated prospect who looks to continue the tradition of standout defensive backs under head coach Nick Saban … rated as a five-star commit by the 247Composite who has him rated No. 34 in the nation and as the No. 3 safety and No. 7 player from Alabama … No. 25 in the ESPN300 and a four-star prospect by ESPN.com …
HUNTER OSBORNE
DL, 6-4, 260, Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville
One of the highest-ranked defensive linemen in the nation and consensus four-star recruit who fielded more than 50 Division I offers … listed by the 247Composite as the 130th-ranked player in the nation while checking in at No. 19 at the defensive line position and No. 13 in the state of Alabama
YHONZAE PIERRE
LB, 6-4, 220, Eufaula, Ala./Eufaula
A versatile player who can be used in a variety of ways along the defensive front … a unanimous four-star prospect … rated as high as the No. 34 overall player nationally, the No. 6 edge and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Alabama by On3 … No. 71 in the On3 Consensus along with being tabbed the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 9 player from Alabama
KADYN PROCTOR
OL, 6-7, 330, Des Moines, Iowa/Southeast Polk
One of the top-rated offensive tackles in the cycle … Iowa’s top-ranked prospect … a five-star recruit by nearly every major site … the No. 5 player nationally and top-ranked offensive tackle according to 247Sports … No. 10 on the ESPN300 list while also being tabbed the No. 2 tackle and player from the Midwest Region by ESPN
JORDAN RENAUD
DL, 6-4, 245, Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy
Considered one of the top defensive lineman in the 2023 class … a consensus four-star recruit … No. 50 on the ESPN300 and ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle overall, No. 12 player in the Midlands Region and the No. 11 recruit out of the state of Texas
QUA RUSSAW
LB, 6-2, 230, Montgomery, Ala./Carver
Explosive and instinctive outside linebacker from Alabama … one of the state’s top recruits and a five-star prospect by On3, ESPN.com and the 247Composite and On3 Consensus ratings … No. 7 on the ESPN300 and the top-rated linebacker by the site … also listed as ESPN’s No. 4 player in the Southeast Region and the top recruit in the state
JAMES SMITH
DL, 6-3, 310, Montgomery, Ala./Carver
Powerful defensive lineman with impressive size and speed … a five-star recruit by ESPN.com and On3 along with earning the same rating on the 247Composite and On3 Consensus … the top defensive line prospect and No. 1 player in Alabama while also being tabbed the No. 8 recruit overall by On3 … Rivals.com’s No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 2 defensive lineman and top player from the state … No. 11 on the ESPN300 and the No. 2 defensive tackle by the site
CONOR TALTY
PK, 6-1, 195, Chicago, Ill./Saint Rita
One of the top placekickers in the 2023 class … rated as the No. 2 kicker in the nation, per Chris Sailer kicking … listed as a three-star signee on the 247Composite, who also rated him as the No. 3 kicker in the class …
RICHARD YOUNG
RB, 5-11, 200, Lehigh Acres, Fla./Lehigh Senior
An explosive runner with a combination of power, speed and finesse … rated by ESPN.com as the No. 1 running back in the class … No. 19 on the ESPN 300 … the No. 9 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player from Florida according to ESPN … ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country, the No. 11 player from Florida and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.