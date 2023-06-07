OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama softball’s season ended Friday night, June 2 with a 2-0 loss to Stanford in an elimination game at the 2023 Women’s College World Series.
The Women’s College World Series appearance was the 14th all-time for Alabama (45-22), including two in the last three seasons. The shutout loss to Stanford (46-14) was the only time all season the Crimson Tide has been shut out.
Montana Fouts (25-11) pitched a complete game in her final game wearing Crimson and White, finishing her Alabama career ranked second in strikeouts (1,181), third in shutouts (35), fourth in wins (100) and complete games (89) and fifth in ERA (1.66).
From head coach Patrick Murphy
“I don’t think anybody gave us a shot in hell of being here once Montana went down in Fayetteville. I can’t say enough about our team doctors, Dr. Lyle Cain, Kevin Wilk the P.T. Dr. Brett Bentley, Esi Atinkah our athletic trainer, and everybody that helped nurse her back to what she was.
“I am going to miss all of our seniors tremendously. I always say you must have the bigger picture in mind in athletics because there’s only one team, one team of 307 that gets to raise the trophy. What do the other 306 hold their hats on? There has to be something else, right?
“It’s the love for their teammates, the love for their coaches, the love for their staff, the love for the game. You’re playing for something so much bigger than yourself when you play for Alabama.”
From Montana Fouts
“These people are my everything. They really are. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to spend my dream. This has always been my dream. I will have people for the rest of my life. I don’t even have the words. I don’t know if I ever will. I don’t know if I’ll ever have the words for what this place, Murph, the coaches and these teammates mean to me.
From Ashley Prange
“They truly taught me to find joy in a game that I never thought I could love again. From day one, they welcomed me with open arms and loved me more than I’ll ever believe I deserve. For that, I cannot thank them enough. I can’t thank them enough for giving me a family. They truly filled my life with joy in more ways than they’ll ever know. This program is my everything.”
Highlights
• Alabama is now 22-27 all-time at the Women’s College World Series
• This is just the fourth time the Crimson Tide has gone 0-2 at the WCWS (2003, 2006, 2016, 2023)
• Alabama is now 8-6 all-time vs. Stanford
• The complete game was the 24th this season for Montana Fouts, giving her 89 for her career, which ranks fourth all-time in program history
• Fouts finishes her career with 1,181 strikeouts, which is second all-time at Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.