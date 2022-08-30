ATLANTA – A pair of Gamecocks have been recognized as ASUN Conference players of the week following Jacksonville State’s 42-17 season-opening win over No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Zion Webb has been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while sophomore safety Deco Wilson was tabbed as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week. Both made key plays to help lead JSU back to from 10-point deficit early to score 35-straight points to finish the game.
Webb led the Gamecock offense with a dominant performance over the No. 10 Lumberjacks on ESPN in his first game back since sustaining a knee injury during the 2021 spring FCS playoffs. The Phenix City native accounted for 219 yards of total offense and scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He directed JSU’s offense to 484 yards of total offense, despite the final 13 minutes not getting played due to weather. His three-straight rushing scores started with JSU trailing 17-14, and propelled the Gamecocks to a 35-17 advantage midway through the third period.
On the opposite side of the ball, Wilson led a suffocating Gamecock defensive with a career-high eight tackles. He also pulled down the team’s only interception, returning it 22 yards to the JSU 48-yard line, which set up a six-play touchdown drive. Wilson’s unit limited the No. 10 team in the FCS to 13 first downs, 135 passing yards and just 70 yards rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.