ATLANTA – A pair of Gamecocks have been recognized as ASUN Conference players of the week following Jacksonville State’s 42-17 season-opening win over No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Zion Webb has been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while sophomore safety Deco Wilson was tabbed as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week. Both made key plays to help lead JSU back to from 10-point deficit early to score 35-straight points to finish the game.

