TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 9/10 Alabama men’s basketball team closed out non-conference play with a 20-point victory over Mo Williams’ Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday night.
The Crimson Tide scored 51 second half points and outrebounded the Tigers 46-38 to improve to 10-2 heading into SEC play.
Alabama was led on offense by double-digit scoring from Noah Gurley (16), Mark Sears (15), Nick Pringle (14), Brandon Miller (10) and Charles Bediako (10).
Jackson State held their own for much of the contest, only trailing the Tide by one point at the break. The Tigers were led by Ken Evans Jr., who had 12 first-half points and finished with 19.
After surrendering 10 first-half turnovers, Alabama made it a point of emphasis to attack the rim. The Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 46-24 in points in the paint.
The Tide used five second-half offensive rebounds, three from Bediako, to give UA perimeter shooters second opportunities. Sears took advantage of the open back court and scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including going 50% (3-of-6) from the 3-point line.
Alabama begins SEC play when it travels to No. 15 Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
