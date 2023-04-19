HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s women’s golf team won the National Junior College Athletic Association District title on April 11, with Aidan Haithcock topping the leaderboard.
Haithcock, a freshman from Homewood, shot 7 over par for the tournament, with scores of 75 and 76 over two days at the 72-par Cross Creek Golf Course, the home greens for WSCC.
Sophomore Hope Harrell of Guntersville tied for third at 13 over par, shooting 84 on the first day and winning the day at 1 over par for 71 in round two.
Sydney Epes, a freshman from Water Valley, Mississippi, shot 81 both days and finished in sixth place. Completing the Wallace State team, Abbey Gattis finished 17th.
Haithcock earned low medalist honor for the title and she, Harrell and Epes were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Coach J.J. Adams earned South District Coach of the Year in Women’s Golf District I.
Rounding out the top five players for the tournament were Southern Union’s Sydney Omsby in second place, Natalie Peebles of Blinn College tied at third and Azul Amezcua of Tyler Junior College in fifth place.
“We struggled a little yesterday, but came out today and played really good golf,” Adams said. “Hope and Aidan both played great rounds, followed up by Sydney, and Abbey and Rileigh. We came out when the pressure was on and got the job done.”
In the team results, Wallace State bested Shelton State by eight strokes, with Tyler Junior College coming in third, Blinn College in fourth, Calhoun Community College in fifth place and Northeast Alabama Community College in sixth place.
Ranked 12th nationally, the win punches the team’s ticket to the 2023 NJCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf Championship May 9-12 in Garden City, Kansas.
