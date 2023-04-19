Hope Harrell

Hope Harrell

 Special to The Reporter

HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s women’s golf team won the National Junior College Athletic Association District title on April 11, with Aidan Haithcock topping the leaderboard.

Haithcock, a freshman from Homewood, shot 7 over par for the tournament, with scores of 75 and 76 over two days at the 72-par Cross Creek Golf Course, the home greens for WSCC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.