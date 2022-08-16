IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame has highlighted that football remains strong on campuses across the country, as the number of four-year colleges and universities from all NCAA divisions, the NAIA and independents offering football currently stands at 774.
The total number includes one college football team that will take the field for the first time this season and six additional programs that will take to the gridiron in the coming years.
Since 1978 when the NCAA changed its method for tracking attendance figures, the number of schools playing NCAA football (FBS, FCS, DII and DIII) has steadily increased by 181 schools from 484 in 1978 to 665 in 2021. Adding NAIA and independent schools playing football and schools launching programs in the coming years, there are now 774 four-year colleges and universities offering students an opportunity to play college football.
There are also 125 junior college football programs, 15 collegiate sprint football teams and 16 NAIA women’s flag football programs.
In the past six seasons alone (2016-21), 30 football programs have been added by NCAA, NAIA or independent institutions. All 774 schools that offer football will be represented on the three-story helmet wall at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
