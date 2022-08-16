IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame has highlighted that football remains strong on campuses across the country, as the number of four-year colleges and universities from all NCAA divisions, the NAIA and independents offering football currently stands at 774.

The total number includes one college football team that will take the field for the first time this season and six additional programs that will take to the gridiron in the coming years.

