Auburn to play in Israel

Auburn men’s basketball will take part in the inaugural “Birthright for College Basketball” Tour in Israel. Tigers’ head coach Bruce Pearl said, “As a Jewish-American college basketball coach, I am honored and blessed to share this experience with our Auburn basketball family. Birthright for College Basketball in Israel will become one of the most sought after and impactful foreign trips in the future.”

 Auburn Athletics | Todd Van Emst

AUBURN – Auburn men’s basketball will be the first Power 5 conference school to take a preseason foreign trip to Israel as part of the inaugural “Birthright for College Basketball” Tour from July 31 to Aug. 10.

The reigning SEC regular-season champion Tigers will compete in three games against Israel’s top teams over the course of the 10-day trip.

