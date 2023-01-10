JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Board of Trustees approved women’s bowling as the school’s 18thvarsity sport at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks will begin competition in their newest NCAA-sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic season and will practice and host their home competitions at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford. The state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 and features lanes built specifically for competition that meet NCAA standards.

