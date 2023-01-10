JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Board of Trustees approved women’s bowling as the school’s 18thvarsity sport at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will begin competition in their newest NCAA-sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic season and will practice and host their home competitions at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford. The state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 and features lanes built specifically for competition that meet NCAA standards.
“We are excited to add women’s bowling as our 18th NCAA sponsored sport at Jax State,” Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Women’s bowling is a sport that’s popularity is on the rise, specifically with the younger crowd, and that is evident by the fact that 219 high schools within Alabama offer the sport. This will create an opportunity for another group of student-athletes to compete at the next level at JSU.”
Jax State plans to compete in Conference USA in the 2023-24 season and will immediately begin a search to find a head coach to take the reins in the implementation of the program.
“One of the first steps we need to take is finding a head coach,” Seitz said. “We need someone who can build a program from the ground up, which is not an easy task. Starting from scratch will present some unique challenges.”
Women’s bowling has been an NCAA-sponsored sport since the 2003-04 season, with the first NCAA Championship taking place in 2004. For the 2022-23 academic year, there were 100 NCAA institutions that participated in the sport.
Considered one of the NCAA’s winter sports, women’s bowling’s season runs from October through the end of March. The NCAA Championship being held in April, and each NCAA program must bowl a minimum of 15 dates to be eligible for the NCAA Championship.
NCAA bowling is similar to rifle, in which programs from all classifications compete together for one championship each year.
