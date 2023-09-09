JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Jax State travels to Conway, South Carolina, this weekend to take on Coastal Carolina with an upset on their mind.
The Gamecocks (2-0, 1-0) are aiming for an unprecedented 3-0 start in their inaugural season as an FBS member, but head coach Rich Rodriguez knows it won’t be easy.
“Obviously it’s a very challenging opponent playing a really good Coastal Carolina program that’s competed and won championships, been to bowl games,” Rodriguez said Tuesday.
“They’re probably a model for teams that have moved up from FCS to FBS and did it the right way and won games, committed to the program and they’re really good. Their atmosphere up there at home games is outstanding, so it’s going to be quite a challenge, and I think we’ll find out a lot about ourselves during that game, but I think we’ll play hard.”
Jax State is riding high from a 49-3 win over FCS opponent East Tennessee State in Week One, and a 17-14 victory over CUSA foe UTEP in Week Zero. The Gamecocks have relied heavily on the rushing attack, averaging 222 yards per game compared to only 97 passing yards per game.
Jax State has yet to commit a turnover, marking the first time since 2020 the Gamecocks have gone back-to-back without giving the football away. Defensively, the Gamecocks have recorded seven takeaways this season, the most of any team in the FBS.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.