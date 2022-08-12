Gullahorns visit with McElroy

John and Sonia Gullahorn of Albertville are pictured with college football commentator and radio host Greg McElroy, the quarterback on Alabama’s unbeaten national championship team in 2009. Gullahorn is serving as president of the Alabama National Alumni Association for 2022-23.

The Marshall County chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni/Fans has scheduled its fall kickoff for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at Main Channel Brewery at 210 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville.

Every new member who joins the Marshall County chapter will receive a draw ticket.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.