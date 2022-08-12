The Marshall County chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni/Fans has scheduled its fall kickoff for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at Main Channel Brewery at 210 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville.
Every new member who joins the Marshall County chapter will receive a draw ticket.
The chapter has several door prizes to give away, including a football autographed by Greg McElroy, the quarterback on Alabama’s 2009 national championship team, the first under head coach Nick Saban.
The chapter will also be conducting a fundraiser for someone to win half of the cash raised, along with a chance to win two tickets to one of the Crimson Tide’s first football games in Tuscaloosa during the 2022 season.
To learn more about the group, check out its Facebook page at Marshall County Chapter-University of Alabama Alumni/Fans.
Jeanne Rains is chapter president.
