BIRMINGHAM – Auburn played a brilliant first half while taking a 10-point lead against the Midwest Region’s No. 1 seed but went cold in the second half, falling to Houston 81-64 Saturday, March 18 in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 at Legacy Arena.

“We got great looks in the first half, ran whatever we wanted and played great basketball,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.