The Marshall County Bama Club met last week and elected officers to serve from 2022-24. The slate of officers is:
President: Jeanne Rains, jwrains@albertk12.org
Vice president: Noah Campbell, Noah.campbell@wilkstire.com
Secretary/treasurer: Jimmy Carnes, jimmyfcarnes66@gmail.com
Event/hospitality: Kim Wilabay, kwilabay@gmail.com; Nancy Ratcliffe, nan1753@hotmail.com; Jennifer Floyd, Jennifer.Floyd@dhr.alabama.gov
Student recruitment: Glenyce Yarbrough, gyarbrough@charter.net
Website/social media: Ryan Prickett, ryanprickett14@gmail.com
Scholarship: Delores Roden, droden1373@charter.net; Judy Bollinger, jambollinger72@gmail.com; Wendi Cochran, cochranwm@marshallk12.org
UA regional recruiter: Anna Walton, annaw.bama@ua.edu; 205-310-0084
Publicity: Shannon J. Allen, shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com
