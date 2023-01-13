OXFORD, Miss. – How do you win on the road? Bruce Pearl gave the blueprint in Monday’s press conference. “Not turn it over, shoot it better and stop fouling defensively.”
On Tuesday night, his Auburn team turned it over just 10 times. They shot 49 percent from the field. And they only committed 17 fouls. As a result, the 21st-ranked Tigers went to Ole Miss and picked up a signature road victory, winning 82-73 in Oxford.
“Road wins are hard to get,” Pearl said after the game. “The guys were locked in.”
Four players scored in double figures for Auburn, led by 23 from Wendell Green Jr. The junior point guard scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, including the team’s final eight points to secure the victory. He also led Auburn with seven assists.
“Wendell Green was the best point guard on the floor,” Pearl said. “Again, he doesn’t get enough credit. He’s one of the best point guards in the country. He made plays on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively. Scored, assisted, low turnovers, rebounded – a real complete game, really poised on the road. He controlled the tempo of this game.”
Johni Broome poured in 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to record his fourth straight double-double.
Auburn (13-3, 3-1) takes a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game against Mississippi State, which tips at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
