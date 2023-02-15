TUSCALOOSA — For the second time in program history and first since 2002-03, the Alabama men’s basketball program is ranked No. 1 in the nation and will take its top-ranking on the road to face No. 10/11 Tennessee on Wednesday night.
The Tide looks to improve to 13-0 in the Southeastern Conference for just the second time in program history. Alabama finished the 1955-56 conference season with a perfect 14-0 record.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, Alabama outscored Auburn 25-12 over the final 9:35 to take a 77-69 victory inside Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide trailed by five points with just over nine minutes remaining in the game before beginning the comeback, which secured the team’s second win on Auburn’s home floor in the last three years.
Alabama is looking for its 23rd win, which would set the program record for most wins through the first 26 games of the season.
UA’s Brandon Miller ranks No. 1 in the SEC in scoring (18.8 ppg) while UT’s Zakai Zeigler ranks No. 2 in assists per game (5.4).
Wednesday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
