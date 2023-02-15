TUSCALOOSA — For the second time in program history and first since 2002-03, the Alabama men’s basketball program is ranked No. 1 in the nation and will take its top-ranking on the road to face No. 10/11 Tennessee on Wednesday night.

The Tide looks to improve to 13-0 in the Southeastern Conference for just the second time in program history. Alabama finished the 1955-56 conference season with a perfect 14-0 record.

