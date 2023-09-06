JACKSONVILLE — Gamecock women’s basketball head coach Rick Pietri announced the promotion of Harley Cook to director of basketball operations on Aug. 29. Cook, a Jax State graduate that has served three years as a student and graduate assistant for Pietri’s team, is the third new hire for the program this offseason.
“Harley has been an asset to our program, first as a manager and then as a (graduate assistant) last year,” Pietri said. “He joined us from Shelton State, where he was highly recommended by coach Madonna Thompson, and sliding Harley into the DOBO role was a natural progression for us.”
Cook, a Sardis graduate, began his tenure at Jax State in August 2020 as a women’s basketball student manager. Following two seasons in that role, in which he helped film games, assisted in practices, and oversaw logistics, he took over as the program’s graduate assistant last August.
He began his career in collegiate basketball at Shelton State in 2018. Cook was a women’s basketball student manager for the Lady Buccaneers from August 2018-May 2020, assisting in the day-to-day operations.
JSU’s newest support staff member has also gained volunteer experience working the NJCAA Women’s Basketball All-Star Game from 2021-23 and the ACCC Basketball Championships in 2020 and 2021. He graduated with honors from Jax State in December 2022 and is currently pursuing a graduate degree from Jax State.
