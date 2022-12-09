TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the second time in a 20-day span, No. 8/10 Alabama will face the No. 1 team in the country as the Tide travel to face Houston. The Crimson Tide and the Cougars will meet for the second straight season as the Tide defeated Houston last season (83-82) at Coleman Coliseum. This is the 12th time in program history the Tide have faced the No 1 team in the country as the matchup features two of the top rebounding teams in the country as the Tide rank No. 1 in offensive rebounds per game (16.8) and Houston ranks No. 14 (14.0).

Saturday’s game will be aired on ABC with Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) on the call.

