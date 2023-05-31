TUSCALOOSA — Alabama baseball will host an NCAA Regional at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from June 2-5. The Crimson Tide will be joined by Boston College, Troy and Nicholls St. at The Joe to begin postseason play.
The Crimson Tide, who is the nation’s No. 16 overall seed, will welcome the No. 2 seed Eagles, No. 3 seed Trojans and No. 4 seed Colonels to Tuscaloosa.
The opening round of NCAA Regionals will begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play.
Alabama opens play against Nicholls State on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Fans interested in attending the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional can purchase all-session tickets for $60. All-session tickets include general admission and Right Field Terrace seating.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased in-person at the Alabama Ticket Office windows located inside Coleman Coliseum or online at rolltide.com.
Alabama will be making its 26th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and is a host seed for the first time since 2006.
The Crimson Tide holds a 71-51 (.582) overall record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 57-37 (.606) mark in Regionals. When in Tuscaloosa, the Tide holds a 9-2 (.818) mark in Regional play.
Alabama has claimed seven Regional championships in program history — 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006 and 2010.
Vandy ousts Tide from SEC Tournament
Alabama suffered a 9-2 loss to eighth-ranked Vanderbilt on Friday night, May 26 in the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The 24th-ranked Crimson Tide is 40-19.
Vanderbilt struck early with a five-run first. The Crimson Tide was able to cut into the deficit thanks to a two-run homer from Colby Shelton in the third but would get no closer. Vandy added three in the fifth and one in the ninth for the 9-2 final.
Shelton led the Tide in RBIs with two as part of a 1-for-4 night that included one run scored. Andrew Pinckney was tops in hits with a 2-for-5 effort, doubling and adding one run scored.
Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell (7-3) came away with the win. Alabama’s starter Jacob McNairy (6-2) suffered the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.