PARIS – Five players scored in double figures to lead the Alabama men’s basketball team to an impressive 89-77 victory over the Chinese National Team on Saturday, which came into the contest ranked No. 29 in the world FIBA rankings. With the victory, the Crimson Tide ends the 2022 foreign tour with a perfect 3-0 record, which included wins over the Spain Select Team (108-64) and Lithuania B National Team (120-61).
Freshman Brandon Miller led the charge by finishing with 21 points in the victory, including 16 in the second half alone, to record his second-straight 20-point contests. Across his three games, Miller led the Tide in scoring at 22.0 points per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.