ATLANTA - The ASUN Conference announced four Gamecocks to its 2022 preseason all-conference teams during the league’s inaugural football media day on Friday.
Jacksonville State place three on the All-ASUN defensive team with redshirt senior linebackers Markail Benton and Stevonte Tullis and sophomore defensive end Jaylen Swain.
Sophomore punter Jack Dawson earned a spot on the all-conference special team as the preseason punter.
Benton led JSU’s defense with 69 tackles a year ago, which included 33 solo tackles. His 6.5 tackles for loss were also a team high, to go along with 2.5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown against Abilene Christian.
Tullis grabbed his first career all-conference honor last season after a stellar year for the Gamecocks.
The Dothan native played every linebacker position in 2021 and ended up second on the team in tackles behind Benton with 68, and tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for a loss.
Swain was also an All-ASUN performer last fall. The Oxford native showcased a knack for getting the football on defense, recording two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
He scored two defensive touchdowns, placing him among the FCS leaders in the nation for that category.
Dawson, a product of Sylania Waters, Australia, served as the Gamecock punter for the second straight season in 2021. He had 50 punts for more than 2,000 yards, averaging 40 yards or longer in seven games.
The Gamecocks were picked fourth in the league’s preseason coaches poll behind Kennesaw State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas.
